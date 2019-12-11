Otto Kaiser attracting holiday cheer for everyone

KENEDY – Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital will host its 7th Annual Holiday On The Hill on Thursday, Dec. 19, with plenty of activities for everyone.
The first year had 500 people, said Barbara James, director of marketing and community relations at Otto Kaiser.
“There was nothing here for the county for Christmas events,” she said.
“I started asking help for donations the first year and we had a big turnout.
“We ran out of everything after we only planned on serving hot chocolate and passed out candy canes.”
The Christmas event will have a snow play area with a sledding hill, pony rides and a petting zoo, holiday lights, hayride, crafts, train ride, free hot dogs, pop corn and hot chocolate, along with a funny photo booth and pictures with Santa.
Despite suffering from inclement weather last year, the event drew over one thousand people,” James said.
“We average around 1,500 people in the few hours we host it,” she said.
“It’s a great and fun event for the community to have something to do during Christmas time.
“A lot of the kids have never played in (fake) snow and I enjoy watching the families come together and spend time at the event.”
Volunteers range all over the county to provide help during the event, James said.
“The local 4-H clubs help volunteer,” she said.
“We have a lot of people looking to continue volunteering and/or sponsoring at this event.
“Our staff here loves Holiday On The Hill and really goes above and beyond.
“Each department is in charge of one aspect of the event and they own it.
“They always go over the top and make it an amazing event.”
James said the team prepares for roughly 1,500 people to attend this year.
The festivities run from 5:30-8 p.m. that Thursday.
The sponsors in order of donation amounts are: King Carpet; Walmart; Marathon Oil; Bit’r Mamas Boutique; H-E-B; Karnes County National Bank; Frontier Pharmacy; Toys for Tots of Karnes County; and NAPA Karnes City.