Several of El Paso artist José Cisneros’ beautifully detailed horsemen pictures adorn our living room walls, as do some of my Aunt Cille (Cude) Haszier’s tree pictures. I think she loved to paint trees because she grew up spending a lot of time in the big, beautiful live oak trees in front of the family home (and she was sometimes able to escape being punished – or having to take bad-tasting medicine – by climbing so high that her parents finally gave up).
But one of our paintings has a story, connected to a favorite location in San Diego, California, where Al was stationed in the Navy, after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, and just after we were married.
The large oil painting shows the view from Point Loma, on the hilly peninsula on the western coast of San Diego. The Cabrillo National Monument located there commemorates the 1542 landing of Portuguese navigator Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo, who led an expedition for the Spanish Crown to explore what is now the U.S.
Since Cabrillo was the first European to come ashore in present-day California, the National Park Service established a national monument there, at the site of the Old Point Loma Lighthouse, now a museum. “Here California began,” reads the sign at the monument.
The location has a spectacular view of downtown San Diego and the Coronado peninsula, as well as of the Pacific Ocean, and it was one of our favorite places to take visitors.
Al was one of some eight officers assigned to the USS Wexford County, a tank landing ship which had returned from service in Vietnam for repairs and training before going back. The flat-bottomed ships were used to deliver people and supplies to interior locations, since they could navigate the rivers.
Al reported to the Wexford County soon after it returned to San Diego in 1968 and received orders to his new duty station – in Barbados – shortly before it returned to Vietnam in 1970.
Before he left for training for his new assignment, the Wexford County wardroom (the small group of officers in charge of the ship) planned a farewell party for Al. The newest officer, the one who would replace Al, was assigned to purchase a going away gift for him. However, since that officer had just arrived in San Diego, was living on base, and didn’t even have a car yet, he asked Al if he would help with the gift purchase.
The next Sunday afternoon, Al and I took the new officer (whose name we have forgotten) to San Diego’s huge Balboa Park, another of our favorite places in San Diego.
The park was named for Vasco Núñez de Balboa, the first European to cross Central America and see the Pacific Ocean. The beautiful Balboa Park Zoo was usually at the top of our visitors’ list of places to see, but we also enjoyed the botanical garden and museums. Since our apartment was just east of the Balboa Park golf course, we visited the garden area frequently.
That Sunday, we went to the section of the park with many arts and crafts vendors. We saw the oil painting of Point Loma and liked it – but it was slightly more expensive than the gift budget allowed. “No problem,” we told the new officer. “We’ll contribute the difference.” He purchased the painting, and we went to our apartment to wrap it up.
On the night of the farewell party, Al and I picked up the new officer with the gift and drove him to the party, letting him off at the door. We drove around for some five minutes so it wouldn’t be obvious that we had brought him. Then, when the gift was presented, we were surprised and delighted with our wonderful painting! A small gold plaque was added that read “To Al and Kay, from the Wexford County Wardroom.”
The painting went to Barbados with us for Al’s last duty station, then it came back to Austin, where we attended graduate school. It moved to Beeville with us and has been in every one of our living rooms since we received it, bringing back many happy memories of our time in San Diego.