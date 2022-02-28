After James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” was unleashed upon the masses in 2021, it was quickly revealed he would follow up its success with a spin-off series in HBO MAX, based on of the film’s most controversial characters, “Peacemaker.”
The result, is a fantastically fun romp through the anti-hero genre, with a ton of new twists and turns to keep things new. Gunn knows his way around character building and even with the tiniest of characters (in this case, literally), he is able to infuse an undercurrent of heart and believability amidst the chaos that ensues within its nine episodes.
To catch up anyone who’s made the mistake of not watching, “Peacemaker” follows its titular character, played to perfection by John Cena, after the events that unfolded in last year’s “The Suicide Squad.” The ending of that movie found Peacemaker, otherwise known as Christopher Smith, as he awakes in a hospital after surviving from what should have been mortal wounds.
He’s quickly wrangled back into the world of black ops, when he’s recruited as a member of “Project Butterfly,” as they embark on a mission to destroy what can only be described as tiny, cute, alien parasitic butterflies that are invading human’s body in the Unites States and across the world.
Joining Cen’a Peacemaker is the other ragtag members of “Project Butterfly,” including Emilia Harcourt (once again played by “The Suicide Squad” co-star Jennifer Holland), Clemson Murn (played by Chukwudi Iwuji), Adrian Chase – aka Peacemaker’s wannabe best bud Vigilante (played by standout Freddie Stroma), John Economos (played once again by Steve Agee) and Leota Adebayo (played by Danielle Brooks).
Also delivering a powerhouse performance is Robert Patrick (of “T2: Judgment Day” fame) as Peacemaker’s estranged father, Auggie Smith – aka – the White Dragon. Auggie blames Peacemaker for the death of his eldest song (Peacemaker’s brother), though it’s quickly revealed the bigoted, racist knows as the White Dragon was mostly to blame for Peacemaker’s upbringing and faulted morality.
When the series begins, it’s hard to get on board with Peacemaker, even as an anti-hero, because his faults were almost irredeemable. But somehow, Gunn wrote and directed his way out of this conundrum and allowed the character of Christopher Smith to evolve in an organic way, while never losing the demons that defines him – he’s allowed to carve out his own path in spite of them.
After two slam dunks with “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” and then jumping ship to successfully bat for the other team (DC), Gunn has showed he knows his way around not only team-up films and comic book movies, but he knows his way around the tropes that make those films so hit-and-miss. Gunn is able breathe new life into the genre by constantly surprising us every chance he gets, using his sharp wit to lead the way, and inject heart directly into the bleeding veins of its characters.
As the season came to a close, the longing for more was definitely felt by more than just me, as a second season was immediately greenlit, with much of the original cast returning to reprise their roles, and Gunn once again returning to the captain’s chair.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•