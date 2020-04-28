Phillips 66 donates to Coastal Bend Food Bank for COVID-19 relief

Contributed information
CORPUS CHRISTI – Phillips 66 donated $20,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) as part of a $3 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States and in the United Kingdom. A virtual presentation of the check took place today, April 14.
“I’m glad we’re stepping up because it affects not only the communities we work in but our employees and our way of life,” said Ron Grandstaff, Phillips 66 Area Supervisor. “We live here, we work here, and we want to help the community thrive.”
Considered an essential social service, the CBFB and partner agencies have remained fully operational during the COVID-19 outbreak. They distribute food across 11 counties including, McMullen, Live Oak, Bee, San Patricio, Aransas, Nueces, Jim Wells, Duval, Kleberg, Brooks and Kenedy. The CBFB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on food donations from local and regional producers, growers, distributors and retailers to supply its programs. Once donated, food is inspected, sorted and labeled. It is then repackaged for distribution to charities, food pantries, shelters and senior centers, to name a few.
Due to social distancing rules, the CBFB has relied on volunteers to drop off food to senior citizens and those who are homebound. They also are distributing via mobile pantries, allowing the public to pick up food without leaving their car. According to Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the CBFB, they have seen an increase in people who need their services during the pandemic, which makes the donation from Phillips 66 all the more timely. For every dollar that is donated, the CBFB can provide three meals to one person.
“We couldn’t do what we do if it weren’t for big companies such as Philips 66 who care enough to help the communities that they serve,” she said. “We feel so grateful to them for supporting us because when we run out of food, we need the funds to be able to order more, and without funds, we couldn’t do it. So, we are very grateful.”