PANNA MARIA – The construction phase at the Polish Heritage Center has exponentially progressed the past few months.
According to John Wojtasczyk, Board Liaison to the general contractor and personal assistant to Bishop John W Yanta Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria, a time line has been established for completion.
“If all goes well and according to plans, we are looking at a soft opening sometime in October and a hard opening sometime in November,” he said.
“That’s still a ways off, there are still a lot of moving pieces, but this seems possible.”
Larry Kotzur, a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church recently contributed older family photos to the center.
The siblings wanted to help with providing as much history to the center as possible.
With intentions to finish by October, a lot remains for the project.
“The next biggest project with the construction phase is ramping up right now,” Wojtasczyk said. “It is the all-out effort to complete the center. This entails work within the rotating exhibit area, various galleries, rotunda, lobby, main exhibit area, outside curbing and drive way, etc.”
Members of the community have given positive feedback, according to Wojtasczyk.
“The feedback that we have heard has been extremely positive and exciting,” he said. “The center has ‘sold’ itself for those who have seen the inside and the work that has been completed to this point.”
Regular access by visitors is currently off limits due to construction in the main entrance area.