Pop artist set to release newest album

KARNES COUNTY – With family roots seeded in Karnes County, J.W. Cudd is vastly familiar with country living after spending nearly every weekend at a family ranch for nearly three decades.
“I’m from Corpus, but we would come up here as much as possible to spend time at our ranch,” Cudd said.
“We would fish on the family farm a lot. Karnes County is such a jewel because of the people.
“The people have heart, passion and there are always smiling faces when around town.”
Cudd transformed his country roots into a music career.
One variable that has catapulted Cudd’s success is his presence on social media.
“I had 80,000 Myspace friends,” Cudd laughed.
“That was long before Facebook and Instagram.
“There isn’t a barrier on social media, so it’s a great way for me to connect with my fans. I feel social media is similar now to what it was when I first started on myspace, but obviously on a wider scale.”
After releasing his first single at age 16, Cudd became the ‘Youngest Charted Artist’ on The Texas Music Chart.
His second release gained national and international success charting in the Top 20 on the European Country Music Association.
Cudd has played arena tours with The Zac Brown Bank, Willie Nelson and Little Big Town to name a few.
One show in particular stood out while on the road.
“Willie (Nelson) invited me to play a Fourth of July concert once,” Cudd said.
“He had a banner made with my name on it and definitely made me feel the most welcomed.”
Cudd has had national attention throughout the years, but his campaign called ‘Open Your Heart’ gained stardom from the show Extra with Mario Lopez. Proceeds from the song went to the National American Heart Association for research purposes.
After refocusing where Cudd wanted his music, he took a step in his own direction.
“I’m a pop country artist at heart,” he said.
“But when I went to Nashville and met with the labels they were skewed across the board.
“Some were really excited about this pop sound and others were not so much, so at that point I rebranded myself.
“That’s when I knew I could do country music the way I wanted, but from Los Angeles and that’s exactly what this record is about.”
Cudd’s new pop record will be available for pre-order tomorrow, Jan. 2, but released Jan. 28.
“We will have an album release in Los Angeles,” Cudd said.
“Then a fall tour, which is the fun part.”
The record is being produced by MIG.
You can follow Cudd on social media @JWCUDD, or check out his website at jwcudd.com.