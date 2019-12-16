Progressive Study Club donates to KCRSP

KARNES COUNTY – The members of the Progressive Study Club met at the home of H.J. Kolinek for their Thursday, Dec. 5, meeting and Christmas Party. Hosting the event were H.J.’s daughter, Marsha Duniven, and members of the club’s Social Committee.
Club President Kathleen Nichols welcomed the members who were seated around festively decorated tables. Jan Anderson offered a prayer for the evening meal and then members enjoyed a buffet of enchiladas, rice, beans, and guacamole. A variety of desserts were also served.
Following dinner Sue Thiele’s November birthday, and the December birthdays of Carol Newberry, Diane Greve, and Cathy Jurgajtis were recognized. Each one had brought a children’s book and they shared how it related to their lives. The books will be donated to KCRSP’s book project.
President Nichols reported another project for the evening that had been very successful. Club members donated over $800 to give to the Karnes County Christian Thrift Center. The evening ended with a gift exchange of cup towels. Members had a good time showing off the towels they received, as some were beautifully decorated and others had sassy sayings printed on them. It was a great evening of fun, food and fellowship enjoyed by the 33 members present.