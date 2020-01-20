Progressive Study Club Hears Safe 2 Save Program

KENEDY – Dining tables were decorated with a New Year’s celebration theme at the Progressive Study Club’s Jan. 8 meeting at Barth’s Restaurant. Peach cobbler was served to the members, and President Kathleen Nichols welcomed those in attendance. After the pledge to the flag and the Club Collect she introduced Glynis Strause, Stakeholder Relations Advisor with ConocoPhillips, who presented a program on the Safe 2 Save app. Safe 2 Save is a campaign to make the highways safer. Statistically someone with a cell phone in their hand is 23 times more likely to have an automobile accident. The Safe 2 Save app recognizes when your phone is not being held while driving and rewards you with points for not touching the phone. These points can then be used for discounts at a wide variety of retail establishments. On Sept. 1, 2017 handheld devices while driving became illegal. Safe 2 Save rewards you for obeying the law, makes the roads safer, and allows you to save money by accumulating points for retail discounts.
A business meeting followed the program presentation. Members who brought books for the children’s book project showed their selections. A variety of great children’s books were displayed by Andrea Jalufka, Peggy Mauch, Christene Mixon, and Ellie Bilbrey. The Progressive Study Club of Kenedy was organized in 1939 and has as its objectives self improvement and civic service.