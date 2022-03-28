“Bloom Where You Are Planted” has been the theme for Progressive Study Club for the past year and it was certainly appropriate subject matter for the speaker at the club’s March 2, meeting, which was held at Barth’s Restaurant in Kenedy.
The club’s theme represents a suggestion for members to meet the many challenges that come into their lives and Eric Taylor, county extension agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, provided them with very useful ways to meet the challenges of successfully growing a variety of vegetation.
Taylor provided information on pruning, mulching and watering trees along with flowering shrubs and tips on growing a vegetable garden. Each member was also provided with a booklet on Texas Superstar plants, which show superior performance under Texas’ tough growing conditions. Taylor also answered questions on specific gardening issues that the members had.
The dining room at Barth’s was festively decorated with spring flowers, tea towels and place mats with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
Vice-President Shannon Ashe greeted the members and recognized Melissa Sullivan, the organization’s newest member. Ashe conducted the business meeting which included the Club Collect, pledges to the American and Texas flags and the approval of the February minutes and treasurer’s report. Kathy Oehlke reported a slate of officers for 2022-2024 had been secured and will be voted on at the April meeting. Ashe reminded members that Bluebonnet Days will be held April 22-24, and that the Kenedy Education Foundation will hold its fundraising Gala on Aug. 6.
The April 6, meeting of PSC will be held at the Horned Toad Café (408 W. Main St. in Kenedy) and will feature a program on creating charcuterie boards. A guest at that meeting will be the club’s $300 book scholarship recipient.
Submitted by the Progressive Study Club