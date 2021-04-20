Progressive Study Club learns about canine fostering

The members of the Progressive Study Club heard all about Puppy Love when they met at Barth’s Restaurant on April 7.
Presenting a program on fostering military working dogs was Saundra Schultz, who has just finished fostering her sixth Belgian Malinois. During the time in her care the fosters learned to become environmentally sound and learned socialization.
At 7 months they are returned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to commence their military working dog training. Mrs. Schultz’s presentation was informative and delightful as she related stories of caring for her high energy charges. Members enjoyed seeing pictures of the canines that have been in her care.
Invited guests at the meeting were PSC 2021 $300 Book Scholarship recipient Paige Tam, along with her mom Joy Tam and Kenedy High School Counselor Heidi Zertuche.
Scholarship Committee member Kathy Oehlke introduced Paige to the membership, who then told of her plans following high school graduation.
The business meeting was conducted by President Debbie Witte. The pledge to the flag was led by Kathy Oehlke, and Jan Anderson led the Club Collect.
Hostesses for the meeting were members with March, April and June birthdays: Jan Anderson, Christene Mixon, Shannon Ashe, Carolyn Weston, Carole Gaskamp, Brenda Ihrig, Cheryl Bush, and Carolyn McDonald.
Their hostess duties included greeting members as they arrived and making a contribution to the Karnes County Humane Organization.
Corresponding Secretary Gretchen Dupnik read a thank you letter from the Kenedy Independent School District Education Foundation thanking the club for its $100 donation to the organization.
The next meeting of Progressive Study Club will be May 12 at A Box of Chocolate in Beeville. It will be the club’s Friendship Luncheon with a fashion show presented by The Wicker Basket.
Information submitted by Jan Anderson, Progressive Study Club