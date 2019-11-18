Progressive Study Club previewing fall, holiday fashions

The members of Progressive Study Club were treated to a preview of Fall and holiday fashions when they met at Gypsy Lou’s Emporium for their Nov. 6 meeting.
Owner and club member Laurie Carrothers put together outfits and accessories for a style show that prompted many favorable comments from those viewing it.
Laurie’s narrative provided helpful information about fabric textures and different ways to wear the featured outfits.
Before the style show began club president Kathleen Nichols welcomed the club members and called on Andrea Jalufka to lead the pledge to the flag, and Marie Welkener to lead the club collect.
Club members with birthdays in September and October had brought children’s books and members enjoyed hearing how they related the books to their lives.
The books collected throughout the club year will be given to Karnes County Retired School Personnel for their annual book project. Two club members were recognized for recent accomplishments.
Marie Welkener was named Member of the Year by Beefmaster Breeders United, and Diana Barrera-Ugarte successfully defended her dissertation and earned her PhD.
Following the style show, club members had a good time shopping at Gypsy Lou’s.