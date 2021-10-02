Progressive Study Club Starts a new club year

Progressive Study Club members began the new club year on Sept. 15 at the home of Kathryn Farris.
Club President Debbie Witte welcomed the members and Mrs. Farris’ friend Diana Circelli, and then called on Marie Welkener to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Marsha Duniven led the members in reciting the Collect.
During the business meeting various committee chairmen gave updates and reports. Kathy Oehlke presented an update on the Escondido Creek Parkway and invited members to attend the bio-blitz event at the parkway on Sept. 25, and the anniversary Celebration at the parkway on Oct. 16.
Membership Chairman Marie Welkener welcomed new member Kimmi Mauch Cantwell. President Witte thanked Pat Hyde for preparing the 2021-2022 yearbooks, and then recognized members with August and September birthdays.
As a civic organization Progressive Study Club has as a monthly service project providing gifts to the Karnes County Humane Organization from those members who have birthdays during the month.
President Witte also announced that a new service project for the club would be supporting Fairy Godmother’s Closet. Member Shannon Ashe has established a nonprofit organization which has as its primary goal to provide prom, homecoming, pageant, and special event dresses to young ladies who might otherwise have difficulty finding a dress because of the expense.
Every dress is donated and thus is available for the young ladies to borrow for free for their event. Club members enthusiastically embraced this project.
Members were asked to suggest additional service projects for the club to participate in also. Jolene Terwilliger announced the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tour of Homes will be on Dec.16.
The theme for the club year is “Bloom Where You Are Planted” and with that in mind Vice President Shannon Ashe, aided by eight club members, presented an overview of upcoming programs.
Holding stylized paper flowers, members read about flowers associated with various months of the year. VP Ashe then related the programs to be presented to information about the flowers. It was a fun presentation and during the year club members will be learning about city government, fashion, mental health awareness, gardening, scams and personal safety, and charcuterie boards.
Submitted by Kathy Jan Anderson