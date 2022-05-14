During a recent meeting of the Progressive Study Club, the organization awarded a Kenedy High School student with a scholarship to cover books when heading to college.
Kenedy High School student Detren Wilson was awarded a $300 book scholarship by the PSC at the April 6, meeting, to cover his books and supplies while attending Trinity University in San Antonio.
In attendance to witness the scholarship award ceremony were Wilson’s mother, Christina Fa’anoa, Secondary School Principal William Bailey and Secondary Counselor Heidi Zertuche.
As noted by the club, Wilson plans to major in political science and minor in international relations when he arrives at the university this fall.
“PSC members wish Detren well as he works towards his career goals in the diplomatic and governmental fields,” said Progressive Study Club President Jan Anderson.
