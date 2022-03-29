Mental Health Awareness was the program theme at a recent meeting of the Progressive Study Club held at Barth’s Restaurant in Kenedy.
Presenting the program was Kristin Witte-Hubbard, M.Ed, LPC and co-owner of LogoVita, a counseling service with providers throughout the state of Texas. She is also a therapist at Courage Ranch, a trauma-focused equine assisted psychotherapy program, located in Floresville, established to provide mental health services for rural South Texas. In an interesting and informative presentation, Witte-Hubbard covered topics including self-care and coping strategies and provided PSC members with a list of mental health resources to be found in the Kenedy area. It was a timely program as many people suffer from post-holiday blues and winter doldrums at this time of the year.
In the absence of Club President Debbie Witte, Vice-President Shannon Ashe called the meeting to order and welcomed those present. Minnie Robinson led in prayer and the pledges to the American and Texas flags were led by Ashe. Marsha Duniven led the members in the Club Collect. Following the program presentation, Ashe conducted the business meeting. Melissa Sullivan was voted in as PSC’s newest member. Members Patsy Crutchfield, Laurie Carrothers,and Julie Schievelbein were recognized as having February birthdays. During announcements Jolene Terwilliger reminded members that the Karnes County Humane Organization will have its 7th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser on March 26, and shared that the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Bluebonnet Days at Joe Gulley Park on April 22-23.
Submitted by the Progressive Study Club