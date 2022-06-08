When you read the Gospel lesson taken from John 5:1-9 , you may not quite believe that it is true.
Pastor Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, shared that while scholars considered that the story was probably true, what they said that John got wrong was the place, for no one knew where this particular gate-pool was located.
In the reading we learn that Jesus had traveled to this pool due to a feast about to take place.
As Jesus travels beside this pool, we are told it is named Bethesda and that it was covered by five colonnades.
We are also told that around this pool lay a multitude of invalids with some blind, some lame and others paralyzed.
One man, the one Jesus interacted with, had been there for 38 years.
The pool must have had some healing powers as many bodies of flowing water at that time were thought to have such powers.
Jesus asked the man who had been coming for 38 years and never had been able to enter the stirring waters if he wanted to get well.
Jesus wasn’t concerned about the superstitious considerations of the water.
He knew that He could and would heal the man. In verses 8-9 we read, “Jesus said to him, ‘Get up, take up your bed, and walk.
“And at once the man was healed and he took up his bed and walked. Now that day was the Sabbath.”
According to Pastor Bruno the man was now a walking billboard. Not of the healing power of the water, but of the power of God.
Pastor shared, “The lesson for us is that no matter what we put our faith into, that faith is best invested in Jesus. And by doing so we are very well covered by the grace of God.”
Pastor then shared that not too many years ago, some archeologists made an amazing discovery of a gate in Jerusalem that had a pool beside it and the pool had been covered by five colonnades.
John did know what he was talking about after all and we can take the Bible at its word. Thank you Lord! Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. All are welcome to come and worship.
Save the date: St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge will be hosting “Zoomerang--Discovering the Value of Life” Vacation Bible School June 27 through July 1, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Call 361-571-4810 for details and to pre-register. It’s free for children ages 3-12.