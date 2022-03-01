12 members and two guests were in attendance at the Wednesday, Feb. 16, meeting the Karnes County Retired School Personnel held at the Fellowship Hall of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
The meditative thought for the day was “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.”
A very good part of the day was the noon meal organized by Host Group 5 composed of Myrna Foster, Pat Hemby, Shirley Janecek, Kim Moy, Kaye Osburn and Karen Hayden.
Following the meal, President Margaret Ryan conducted the business meeting. Jan Anderson reported that she had sent information to Texas Retired Teachers Association that KCRSP members had accumulated 27,899 hours of volunteer community service. Members volunteered their services at schools, churches, education foundations, nursing homes, the Karnes County Christian Thrift Center, the Auxiliary at OKMH, community organizations, and in providing childcare.
Gretchen Dupnik, Legislative Committee Chairman, reported on the Karnes County Candidate Forum which had been held on February 7th, giving information on the candidates who had spoken there. Gretchen also had sample ballots for the upcoming primary election for those in attendance to look at.
President Ryan reminded the members of KCRSP’s project of providing books to Karnes County Pre-K and Kindergarten students. 308 books will be needed, with 187 books having been collected thus far.
President Ryan also reminded members of the 67th Annual State TRTA Convention which will be held in Dallas on April 11-13. Local units are being asked to provide items for a silent auction which will benefit the TRT Foundation. The Foundation provides funds to teachers for classroom projects and for beginning teachers to buy supplies, and it also funds the Helping Hand Project which financially assists retired school personnel.
Pat Bomba was welcomed as a new member. At the January 19th meeting of KCRSP member Tom Kreneck, recognizing the need to have more retired school personnel become members of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, offered to pay the dues for 5 new memberships. Pat is the second new member to have her membership fees paid through Tom’s generous offer.
In the door prize drawing, Connie Garcia was the lucky winner.
Karnes County Retired School Personnel is the local unit of Texas Retired Teachers Association and is open to all retired school personnel, not just teachers.
The next meeting of KCRSP will be March 16 with Host Group 6 – Charlene Looney, Donna Patton, Carole Gaskamp, and Lana Keller in charge of organizing the noon meal.
Submitted by the KCRSP