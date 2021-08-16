I feel like I have been living out of a suitcase – latest trip was to Old Fort Parker for Environmental School. It was a fun trip Grosebeck, where we stayed in the old WWII prisoner of war barracks. Thank heavens they have been remodeled!
The instructors were amazing, imparting knowledge on Plant Agriculture, Coastal Zone Management, Environmental Science Resources, Source Reduction, Pollutants, Toxins and Materials, Ecology: Land and Earth Stewardship: Gardening with Nature. We also had a lecture on Wildlife Animals: The Misunderstood which was about snakes, frogs, lizards and insects. We were tested after each class. Happy to report – I passed.
A fascinating lecture on how mushrooms will save the world gave us information about how they provide food, medicine for infections, lung diseases and cancer. They are used for dyeing wool and other natural fibers. Mushrooms share 50% of their DNA with us. Even the “Magic Mushrooms” are being studied for psychological problems. We watched a film that showed how fungi help clean the environment by metabolizing non-living organic matter. They are being used to make vegan leather which can be used for clothing and furniture. We bravely sampled many different types of mushrooms on our salads for supper that night after completing the test on the Fungi Kingdom.
On my journey to Environmental School, I was treated to a countryside lush with growth. It’s unusual to see the landscape so lush when traveling about the state this time of the year. I came home to an explosion of growth and spent a little time today potting up baby Duranta and Turks Cap for the garden club’s fall sale. Thanks to Uri, we weren’t able to have our usual spring sale.
It was fun having time to play in the garden. I needed to rework the rock edges of the beds since we put in the parking pad. I had to get help moving one of the rocks. Couldn’t budge it, even using the shovel – I put it there when I put in the garden beds 17 years ago. Really aggravating not being able to move that rock. Thankfully a neighbor was out walking with his daughters and gave me a hand.
I planted Buddleia ‘Tutti Fruitti’ in the pollinator garden a few weeks ago – a favorite nectar plant for butterflies. Thanks to the rains we have been having, it is adapting well. The common name of the Buddleia is the butterfly bush. Butterfly bushes can be evergreen, semi-evergreen or deciduous depending on the selection. They aren’t browsed by Bambi, making them an excellent choice.
Buddleias come to us from China, Japan and the Himalayas. Plants can sustain freeze damage but will come back from the roots. Shrubs can reach 10 feet tall and wide. While the shrubs tolerate many soils, they need good drainage. They prefer sun and fertile soil. Work in organics when planting. The bloom spikes form on branch ends. In midsummer, branch ends will be laden with small, fragrant flowers in dense clusters. The blooms range in color from white to lavender-pink, to blues and purples. Foliage can range from dark green to silvery green or silvery gray.
I added ‘Ember’s Wish’ Salvia to the pollinator garden. The flowers are a coral color that won’t fade in the heat. They tolerate heat and are water-wise once established. They should be planted in sun to part shade in well-drained soil. Like all salvias, they should be cut back by 1/3 after first flower to keep plants tidy and compact.
Also added to the pollinator garden is Salvia ‘Love and Wishes’, a deep purple. Like all members of the mint family, the stem is square, and it is water-wise once established. It is heat tolerant and a favorite of hummingbirds and butterflies. The beauty of salvias is their ease of care making them an excellent addition to the garden. After all, we lazy gardeners don’t want to work harder than we have to!
I planted Blackfoot Daisy (Melampodium Leucanthum) early in the spring and it’s in full bloom now. The tiny white blooms are another butterfly attractor. The daisy is a drought-tolerant perennial from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. The plant has wiry stems with narrow gray leaves that form a clump one ft. tall and wide. The white daisy shaped flowers are honey-scented with yellow centered. Be sure to provide good drainage.
I added ‘Lucky Star Pink’ (Pentas lanceolata) to the garden. A tropical from Africa, pentas are also known as Egyptian Star Clusters. It is a tender perennial in our area. Pentas are a multi stemmed plant that thrives in the heat. The plant is thickly foliaged with dark, green lance-shaped leaves. Pentas will be covered in clusters of star-like flowers that are 4 inch wide. The blooms range in color from red, pink, lavender and white. Pentas should be planted in fertile soil with good drainage. Prune to keep plant compact. Blooms are attractive to butterflies and hummingbirds. The blooms are excellent cut flowers which can last for two weeks.
My ‘Talent’ Gazania transplants from Dr. Novak, instructor for Garden Studies, are starting to bloom. Native to South Africa, the daisy flowers bloom from late spring to fall. Gazanias thrive is almost any well-drained soil. It is a member of the Asteraceae family and is a perennial grown as an annual. The blooms range in color orange, bronze, yellow, red, purple and white. There are clumping and trailing varieties. The Gazanias are the only transplants from Dr. Novak that survived Uri.
The garden is teeming with butterflies that whirl and glide on gentle zephyrs. They fill the garden with beauty as they visit blooms in a never ending search for nectar. You can’t go wrong if you plant for these ephemeral beauties.