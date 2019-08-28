KARNES CITY – The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) recently announced it will host a reception for Karnes County residents to display the winning entries of the agency’s River Clicks photo contest through the month of September.
The reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Karnes City Public Library. The winner of the ‘Judges’ Choice’ for Karnes County was Eric Dzuik and his entry will showcase as part of the reception.
In spring of 2019, the SARA hosted the agency’s second annual public photo contest, featuring submissions from Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties. The contest sought to highlight the features of the San Antonio River Basin and featured a panel of judges from a range of professional backgrounds. Contest categories included the ‘People’s Choice’ category, in which the public voted online for their favorite photo , and the ‘Special’ category, which in 2019, highlighted the 10 year anniversary of the opening of the Museum Reach section of the San Antonio Riverwalk. Judges favorite photos in Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties were also among the categories.
Other specialty categories included ‘Creeks and Rivers,’ ‘Animals,’ ‘Student,’ Recreation,’ and ‘Plants.’
“Last year we hosted a photo contest in celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Mission Reach Project in Bexar County. The Mission Reach photo contest was so successful, the SARA extended the contest to the entire San Antonio River Basin,” said SARA board member Gaylon Oehlke.
“Through this photo contest, we encourage the community to get out and enjoy our creeks, river and nature. Our 2019 Judge’s Best category winner for Karnes County, Eric Dzuik, did just that with his photo taken at Horseshoe Falls in Falls City.”
Additional exhibits have also been scheduled in Bexar, Wilson and Goliad counties throughout the month of September.
For more information about the River Clicks Photo Contest and to view the full tour schedule visit www.sara-tx.org