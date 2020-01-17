Runge Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd Friday Breakfast

RUNGE – A large crowd of elected officials, business professionals and more attended the monthly Karnes 2nd Friday Breakfast Jan. 10 at the Runge Public Library.
The Runge Chamber of Commerce hosted the event as Mayor Homer Lott welcomed the guests.
“We are working on construction at the intersection in town and working with TXDOT about lights along the highway,” Mayor Lott said.
Fawn Kunnemann with the Census Bureau presented to the attendees information, along with the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
Elected officials, along with candidates for various positions spoke to the guests at the event.
Chamber leaders from Karnes City, Kenedy and Runge discussed upcoming events for each city.
KC Executive Director Mely Martinez mentioned the annual banquet in March.
“The KC Chamber will host its 90th Community Chamber Awards Banquet March 7,” she said.
Kenedy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jolene Terwilliger spoke about the South Texas Trail Riders at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn Feb. 3 from 5-6 p.m.
“We want to invite the public to show support for the trail riders,” she said.
The Runge Chamber of Commerce will host its election of officers, along with its Miss Runge pageant in April.
San Antonio River Authority Intergovernmental Relations Coordinator Meera Keshav announced a workshop for the SARA San Antonio River Basin Jan. 23 at the Floresville Event Center.
When asked about the Escondido Creek Parkway, Keshav said, “It’s going really well.”
“The designer will be back Feb. 6 for a tour of the project.”
Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 4 Sharon Chesser was in attendance and said, “If anyone has any questions, I will help you.”
“Working with organizations around the county have been a joy.”
The next Karnes 2nd Friday Breakfast is set for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the Karnes City Lodge off U.S. Highway 181 at 7 a.m.