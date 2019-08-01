Runge graduate seeks opportunities, excels in many ventures

By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
RUNGE – Homer Rios Jr. is a 2000 graduate of Runge High School. He was born in Floresville, but raised in Runge and is a Yellowjacket through and through.
He personifies the idea that no matter how small a town or school you come from, you can make it in this world. Rios’ philosophy you might say has always been seek your own opportunities and don’t be afraid to act on them.
His life opportunities began with a 10-year stint in the military right after high school. He did two tours in Iraq and was a member of the military police. He reached a crossroads at that mark, wondering if he should make the Army his career or seek out something else.
Something else won out.
Rios went to college with the help of the G.I. Bill and graduated from Incarnate Word University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is just a few courses short of earning his Master’s in Human Resources and Business Administration.
Living in northwest San Antonio, Rios worked with financial giant USAA in their mortgage banking department. That area is growing tremendously over the last decade with new housing and commercial developments springing up all around the northwest part of the city and on into the hill country.
“It really interested me and it was enjoyable. I got to help a lot of people obtain their homes and their real estate,” Rios said.
The selling of real estate also intrigued him. “I saw it as another opportunity and received my license as an agent about a year ago,” Rios said.
With his connections with builders who are friends and the mortgage industry, he has made the transition to an agent without a problem and has experienced great success.
“I have been able to help out a lot of people, all over, even down here in Karnes County with their real estate purchases,” Rios said.
“I really enjoy it.”
He saw the real estate opportunity and went with it and he is now reaping a few of its rewards.
“I own or am involved in four different businesses right now,” Rios said.
He owns the Runge landmark gathering place, The Rivers Saloon, which he has partnered with his family as his older sister Jessica manages the business. One of his younger sisters, Joanie, also helps out at the place.
The Rivers Saloon is not your typical saloon. It is one of the town’s meeting rooms where the public can rent out the space for parties or other gatherings at reasonable prices.
“It is a family-owned and family friendly establishment,” Rios said.
Rios is also an entrepreneur in that he owns 50 ATM locations throughout the South Central Texas area.
“It struck me as another opportunity. Most people think an ATM has to be owned by a bank, but individuals can own them and they are lucrative,” Rios said.
In a joint venture with his younger brother, he has just started a cattle company. His dad, Homer Rios Sr., also helps out in the cattle raising business.
“We bought a few acres near here and are just beginning to develop our operation. Harold works in law enforcement in Wilson County and helps work the cattle company,” Rios said.
That’s four different businesses he is involved in and it will probably not be the last count. If Rios sees an interesting opportunity, he could end up with a few more businesses for him and his family to run and prosper with in the upcoming years.
Rios comes back to Runge often and checks in with his family. He feels he is still a Yellowjacket and will always be a Yellowjacket. He played all sports in high school and loves the small town atmosphere, but enjoys the challenges and opportunities of San Antonio.
His motivation comes from his family and his upbringing.
“I never want to just settle. It sometimes comes down to working hard, having a good work ethic, which I got from my grandparents and parents growing up, and seeking out the opportunities in life. We all have them, you just need to explore them,” Rios said.