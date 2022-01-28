January is School Board Recognition Month and Runge ISD is honored to celebrate its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students.
“Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Hector Dominguez said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.
The Runge ISD board is responsible for an annual budget of $3.3 million, 213 students and 48 employees.
Submitted by the Runge Independent School District