Runge ISD is celebrating its School Board for the month of January. Pictured are, from left, Superintendent Hector O. Dominguez, Jr., Six-year Trustee Danny Esparza, Vice President and 26-year member Zachary Yanta, Two-year trustee Leticia Gutierrez, President and five year member Sandy Villarreal, Secretary and seven-year member Jamie Rios, five-year trustee Robert Jones and Robert Molina, a trustee and sixteen-year member of the board. (Contributed photo)