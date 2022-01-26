The Runge Independent School District board held a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
During the meeting, Runge ISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez presented a self evaluation presentation for the past year he had worked as superintendent.
Afterwards, the board held a three-hour closed executive session to discuss extending Dominguez’ contract. After moving the meeting back into an open session, the board offered Dominguez a three-year contract.
“We feel that he has a vested interest in not just Runge ISD, but the Runge community, as well,” said Runge ISD School Board President Sandy Villarreal. “Our congratulations to him for joining the Runge ISD team.”
The contract offered to Dominguez included a package total of $104,200.
Dominguez accepted the offer.
“We are a Lone Star Governance Board, and it takes all eight of us to be on the same page to accomplish what we all want to accomplish,” Villarreal said. “We are looking forward to the next three years with Mr. Dominguez leading the helm.”
