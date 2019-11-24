On Nov. 11, the Runge Independent School District held a Veterans Day Assembly.
To open the program, Carolina Oviedo sang the national anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence was observed.
The meaning of Veterans Day was illustrated by four students: Dominick Ramirez, Katrina Garza, Shaylee Hyatt, and Kaleb Walter. The Yellow Jacket band, led by Trent Enriquez, played “Courage of a Soldier” by Luke McMillan.
Trenten Jones, who won the Voice of Democracy contest, read his essay during the program, as well as Kailee Green, who wrote an essay through Patriots Pen.
The elementary students presented posters and cards to the veterans. Also the Wall of Honor, with Karnes County veterans pictured, was on display as well.
To close the celebration, Taps was played by Hope Nunez.