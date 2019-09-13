SAN ANTONIO – In the spring of 2019, the San Antonio River Authority hosted its second annual public photo contest, featuring submissions from Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties.
Eric Dziuk from Karnes County won this area’s top choice with his photograph of the falls near Falls City.
The contest sought to highlight the features of the San Antonio River Basin. Participants took photos of the San Antonio River Basin, and submitted them online. The contest featured a panel of judges from a range of professional backgrounds.
Judges’ favorite photos in Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties were also among the categories. Other categories included “Creeks and Rivers,” “Animals,” “Student,” “Recreation,” and “Plants.”
The exhibit of all the winning photographs is on display at the Karnes City Public Library the entire month of September.
The San Antonio River Authority will again host the River Clicks photo contest in spring 2020.