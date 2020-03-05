KENEDY – The 42nd Annual Bluebonnet Days are kicking off this weekend in downtown Kenedy.
The festival is set for March 6-7 with live music both nights, along with an International Bar-B-Que Cookers Association sanctioned BBQ cook-off and parade.
Food and craft vendors open at 7 p.m. Friday night with the IBCA sanctioned barbecue cook-off starting at the same time, 7 p.m.
Music for Friday night includes: Conjunto Diez Cuatro, (7-8 p.m.); JR Reyna Y Elegido, (8:30-9:30 p.m.); Jaime Deanda,
(10-11:30 p.m.).
Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with judging for the barbecue cook-off and the parade set for 11 a.m. The IBCA sanctioned barbecue cook-off cash payout is $7,500.
Entry fees were: Triple Heat three meats- two chicken halves, brisket and pork spare ribs ($175); Jackpot- beans, dessert and Chef’s choice ($25 each).
Food and craft vendors, along with a beer garden will open at noon.
Music for Saturday include: Robert Casanova, (5-6 p.m.); John Wayne Schulz, (6:30-8 p.m.); Triston Marez, (8:30-10 p.m.) and headlining the 42nd Annual Bluebonnet Days Festival is Kyle Park, (10:30 p.m.- midnight).