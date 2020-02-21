Schedule released for 42nd Bluebonnet Days

KENEDY – The 42nd Annual Bluebonnet Days schedule was released after a special event license for a parade March 7 was approved by the council.
The free event will be held March 6-7 in downtown Kenedy.
“The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that it will be hosting the annual Bluebonnet Days festival in the heart of downtown Kenedy,” Executive Director Jolene Terwilliger said.
Festivities will begin on Friday with the IBCA sanctioned Triple Heat BBQ Cook-Off beginning at 7 p.m. with food and craft vendors opening at that time also.
Live music March 6 will include: Conjunto Diez Cuatro (7-8 p.m.); JR Reyna Y Elegido (8:30-9:30) and Jamie DeAnda (10-11:30).
The festival will continue on Saturday, March 7, with the parade beginning at 11 am.
A beer garden, along with vendors will open at noon.
“There will be kids activities available all day,” Terwilliger said.
Saturday evening entertainment will include the following line-up: Robert Casanova (5-6); John Wayne Schulz (6:30-8); Triston Marez (8:30-10) and Kyle Park (10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.).
“We are currently seeking entries for the Bluebonnet Days parade and the IBCA sanctioned barbecue cook-off as well as volunteers to help throughout the day and judges for the barbecue cook-off,” Terwilliger said.
For entry forms, to sign up for volunteer positions or to judge the barbecue cook-off, call the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce at 830-583-3223 or email jolene@kenedychamber.org.