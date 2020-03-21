Contributed information
The South Central Texas ICA chapter has been hosting an annual team roping event to benefit the chapter’s efforts in supporting the cattle industry and preserving the rural way of life.
This year, for the 15th annual roping, the Directors renamed the event to “The SCTICA Windy Miller Memorial Team Roping”, in memory of A.L. “Windy” Miller, one of the founding members of the SCTICA chapter, who passed away in December 2019.
The SCTICA Windy Miller Memorial Team Roping will be held Saturday, May 9, at the Cowboy Fellowship Arena located at 561 FM 3350 in Jourdanton.
This year’s roping will feature a new ‘Open Roping’ in addition to No. 12 Slide (+/-1 sec), No. 10/6 and No. 8/4e.
Books open at 9 a.m. for Open Roping, 11 a.m. for No. 12 Slide and 1 p.m. for No. 10/6 and No. 8/4e.
Prizes will be awarded for all levels.