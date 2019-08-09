San Antonio – Dwayne Villanueva, Karnes County Sheriff, recently attended the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas 141st Annual Training Conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Saturday July 27, through Tuesday, July 30.
More than 1,500 were in attendance. There were over 250 exhibits at the expo where attendees could get familiar with the latest technology and products offered to the Law Enforcement and Corrections Community.
The first Sheriffs’ Association of Texas Conference was in 1878. Held annually in various cities across the state, this event allows Sheriffs, Deputies, Federal, State, and City Law Enforcement Officers to network and discuss different issues that affect law enforcement across the state and nation.
This year, participants received training on a variety of topics including: Civilian Interaction Training, Criminal Profiling, Legislative Updates, Use of Drones in Law Enforcement, Child Abuse Investigations, Working with Fusion Centers, Medication Assisted Opioid and Alcohol Treatment, Spiritual Fitness in Law Enforcement, Gang Culture, and more.
The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas (SAT) is a 501(c3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of local law enforcement in Texas.
Through the support of their members, SAT provides training, legal/technical information, and other critical resources to Peace Officers in Texas.
SAT also offers college scholarships to Peace Officers and their children who wish to continue their education.
In addition, they honor Fallen Officers with their Lost Lawman Memorial.
For further information on the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas and how to join as an associate member, visit www.txsheriffs.org or call 512-445-5888.