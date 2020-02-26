KENEDY – Everyone enjoys a new establishment with different concepts that relate to one another.
With that, the Six Shooter Junction has appointed Executive Chef Shane Oporto to spark inspiration to the community.
Oporto earned a culinary arts degree from Le Cordon Blue in 2004 and has been a driving force with a non-profit that helps students interested in culinary arts back home in Minnesota.
The program, Stage Culinary, empowers high school students with a hands-on approach.
“We are working on how to doing outreach programs that will be more on hand as a group,” Oporto said.
“We would like to throw events here to raise money and help out that way.”
With a new menu, Oporto wants to focus on simple concept recipes that appeal to everyone.
“My goal is to get this place back on track,” he said.
“I feel there are negative vibes about this place, but I want everyone to feel this is a place to come.”
With a jump start to its business, Oporto wanted to keep the bar atmosphere while adding more flavor to the menu.
“I think every chef wants that dive bar feel,” he said.
“We want to make food that everyone knows, but better. We are keeping the alligator bites, but we are going to focus on the preparation of the food. We are going to grind all of the meat in house fresh everyday. We are smoking and braising brisket and chuck rib for our barbacoa. We are taking better steps into our preparation with the menu items.”
With a new Burger King recently opened in Kenedy, which adds to a lengthy list of quick stops for citizens, Oporto want to provide the community something completely different.
“We will use quality ingredients to make good food. We are really going to do as much scratch cooking as possible.”
A community feel is important to Oporto.
“We want to make our food for the locals and come in with their families,” he said.
“We had a family in here the other day with kids running around. It was great.”
Six Shooter Junction is closed Monday-Tuesday, but Wednesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; children are allowed, and it closes at midnight.
Friday and Saturday hours of operation are from 4 p.m.–1 a.m.
The buffalo wings alone are worth the stop.