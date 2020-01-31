KARNES COUNTY – For the 61st year, the South Texas Trail Riders will make their way through Karnes County Feb. 3.
This is the 41st year for Pumpkin Culpepper, a member of the STTR advisory board.
“I enjoy the trail ride because it’s sometimes the only time we see friends,” Culpepper said.
“We have a lot of out of state riders.
“They come from a few different states and sleep in their wagons on the trail.”
The trail riders begin tomorrow, Jan. 30, leaving Edroy while tracking 19.9 miles to Tynan.
Then, Feb. 3 is when the trail riders make their way from Pettus to Kenedy.
The riders will arrive at the Karnes County Show Barn and have dinner provided by Friends of Karnes City.
“I’ve been helping cook dinner in Kenedy for 30 years,” Culpepper said.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, is when the trail riders head to Falls City, where the Falls City Chamber of Commerce will host its dance with supper featuring Cactus Country at 7:30 p.m.
“I really look forward to the dance in Falls City,” Culpepper said.
This year, 115 riders with wagons will participate.
“We have around the same as we did last year,” Culpepper said.
“We are the second oldest trail ride going into the San Antonio rodeo.”
The purpose of the South Texas Trail Riders, Inc. is social and the association is formed to stimulate, promote and encourage the love of horses, riding and good fellowship, to perpetuate the memory of the original trail riders, and to promote the interests of livestock raising and agriculture.