A West Texas A&M University sophomore’s look into the origins of Palo Duro Canyon’s status as a state park was given the top award at the University’s 28th annual Student Research Conference.
Anna Bonnet, a sophomore agriculture media and communications major from Kenedy, won the second WT 125 Research Award for her oral presentation “The Civilian Conservation Corps: How Palo Duro Canyon Became a State Park.”
Graduate and undergraduate students presented their work in either paper, oral or poster presentations.
“I really wanted to go in depth into why Palo Duro Canyon was named a state park instead of a national one,” Bonnet said. “Because so much of the land had already been privatized and held valuable resources like water, farmers and ranchers were reluctant to sell it to the federal government. However, the state of Texas did purchase more than 18,000 acres of canyon land from Chicago real estate agent Fred Emory, which then became a state park.”
Bonnet’s research also examined the CCC’s role in developing the park as a publicly accessible destination, including adding trails, bridges, buildings and the main road down to the canyon floor.
The WT 125 award is given to the research project that uniquely exhibits the goal of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, in producing research that investigates and finds solutions to the regional challenges of the Texas Panhandle.
The WT 125 plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.
The annual event, held April 7, gives students at WT as well as those from other educational institutions an opportunity to showcase their research and creative projects in professional venues.
“These students are truly exceptional,” said Dr. Pam Lockwood, Student Research Conference chair, Clair Mayes Professor of Mathematics and associate dean of the College of Engineering. “They first chose to participate in a research experience, not because it was required for their degree, but rather they wanted the challenge of expanding their critically thinking skills, applying the knowledge they have acquired at their different academic levels, to the solution of a unique problem. But then they took that courageous next step of placing their methods and conclusions on display for the academic community at WT. All of our participants should be congratulated for challenging themselves and succeeding.”
Students competing for cash awards are judged and critiqued by a panel of faculty members.
The 2022 event was sponsored by WT Graduate School and Research.
The winners of this year’s Student Research Conference are listed by category, classification, major and winning entry.
Submitted by Chip Chandler, West Texas A&M University