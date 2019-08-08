By Jason Collins Special to the Karnes Countywide
BEEVILLE – Future dental hygiene and radiologic technology students were preparing Tuesday for their first classes at Coastal Bend College.
“It is really competitive,” said Loana Hernandez, assistant dean of allied health. In the radiologic technology program, 70 students applied. In the dental program, 89 students.
“They get students applying from across the country,” she said.
In the dental hygiene program, only 30 made it.
“Doctors call from all over the state wanting our students to come work for them,” said Laura Lynn Southerland, dental hygiene director.
In the radiology program, only 25 were admitted.
Residents will see these students employed at the hospital here and those in the neighboring counties.
Directors of both programs would like to see these programs expanded, but logistically it requires more than just adding chairs.
“There are limitations to the number of students we can have,” Hernandez said. “Students have to have so many hours working with patients.”
That would mean more chairs, which would mean more classroom space.
Radiology students must have hours working in clinics.
“The more clinical rights we have, the more students we can have,” said Ludie Tyran, radiology technology director.
So, these students Tuesday are the lucky ones as they prepare for classes to begin Aug. 26.