Contributed information
FALLS CITY – The Summer Reading Club at the Falls City Public Library has come to an end with a lot of great readers receiving their certificates of achievement. There were 59 children signed up for the program, and 51 of them completed the requirements, making that about the best ratio ever for the program
Participants enjoyed several activities and programs presented by Science Tellers, San Antonio River Authority, Spikey Mikey, and REPCO Wildlife Entertainment.
Every Thursday morning was set aside for story time and friendship. Prizes were awarded for every 10 books the younger kids read, and for every five books the older ones read. Children who read at least 40 books in the lower age group and 25 books in the older group were eligible for the drawing for the big prizes of $150 gift cards. The winners of the gift cards were Mason Moy and Halleigh Howell.
The Falls City Public Library thanked Pollok’s Deli for their donation of ice cream coupons and all of the parents and caregivers for making sure their kids could get to the library and join the fun.
The library is looking forward to next summer when the them will be “Imagine Your Story.” It should be very interesting and the librarians are hoping to see even more kids participating, according to Library Director Dixie Mutz.
“There’s still a lot of new books to read, so come by the library and find a great story for these long hot afternoons where you can stay inside and be cool,” said Mutz.
The library also offers ebooks through the Lone Star Digital Library for checkout for Kindle or other devices as well as most of the newest bestselling books. Call the library at 830-254-3361 for more information or assistance.