ARLINGTON – On Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m. CDT, TheSpeedGamers, a group based in Arlington, Texas, will begin a weeklong (168-hour) gaming marathon for charity.
Since forming in 2008, the group has raised over $800,000 for various charities and causes, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, ACT Today!, and nearly 20 others.
These charities help support those in need directly and help to fund research leading to cures for various debilitating diseases and other key areas of concern.
This marathon will return the group to the franchise that began their journey 11 years ago, The “Legend of Zelda”.
In this seven-day, non-stop marathon, TheSpeedGamers will again be raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org), and 100% of donations will go directly to St. Jude.
Donations can be made through PayPal or with a Visa or MasterCard via Tiltify (https://tsg.tv/donate).
Additionally, TheSpeedGamers will attempt to engage the audience through a “Hyrule vs. Lorule” competition in which the gamers will be split into teams to see who can prevail.
Donations will help determine which team is in the lead at any given time, and the speed in which a gamer completes each game will add points to their team.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way that the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
The mission of St. Jude is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.
Consistent with the vision of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.
TheSpeedGamers’ The Legend of Zelda Marathon is a seven-day charity drive that is broadcast online through Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/thespeedgamers).
The marathon will last 168 hours.
The group encourages donations through great gameplay, commentary, contests and prize incentives, as well as through other methods that allow direct interaction with the audience.
During the event, viewers can chat directly with the team via the chat function of Twitch or through social media networks, such as Twitter.
Watch the event live on the web at www.twitch.tv/thespeedgamers beginning Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m. CDT.
For more information, visit TheSpeedGamers’ homepage at http://blog.tsg.tv.
