27th International Finals Youth Rodeo awards champions July 12

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR) came to a close July 12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The world’s richest youth rodeo awarded more than $250,000 in prize money, championship saddles and buckles on Friday after the finals performance.
The IFYR commenced with more than 825 registered contestants and 1,304 event entries. After two long-go’s and 10 performances, the top 15 contestants with the highest averages from each event competed in the finals on Friday, July 12, for a shot at the championships.
Competing in the Goat Tying category (and making it in the Top 15) was Sheyanne Bauerle of Kenedy.
Competing in the Steer Wrestling category (and also making it in the Top 15) was Tyler Bauerle of Kenedy.
“These athletes gave it their all this week, proving they deserve these hard-earned titles,” said Stephanie Meiler-Gideon, Interim Director of the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and International Finals Youth Rodeo. “With contestants from 31 states, Australia and New Zealand, the IFYR brings together the world’s top youth rodeo competitors. We would like to congratulate our champions and thank our sponsors, contestants and volunteers who made this event possible.”
For more information on the IFYR, call 405-275-7020 or visit IFYR.com.