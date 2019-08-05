‘The Chef Show’ mixes superhero films with great eats for one interesting, unique Netflix cooking show

By Paul Gonzales Special to the Karnes Countywide
So I’m a huge fan of cooking shows and have actually picked up a skill or two I then use in the kitchen when I’m making my family dinner.
Netflix has upped their cooking show game by delving deeper into the culinary arts with a handful of pretty great cooking shows like “The Final Table”, “Chef’s Table” and, for those into less traditional cooking methods, “Cooking on High.”
So last week when a new cooking show popped up on Netflix called “The Chef Show”, I immediately put on my chef hat and tuned in.
Turns out, the show is based on the 2014 independent film “Chef” which starred director, writer, producer, actor Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”, “The Jungle Book”) along with Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo and Scarlett Johansson.
Well, it’s not actually based on the hit indie film, but more grew out of it. You see, Favreau and the actual food truck chef, Roy Choi, that trained him for that film became really close friends, continued cooking together after filming and decided to turn those videos into a show.
What makes this show stand out is the loose, by-the-cuff cooking techniques the two buddies use to create dishes inspired by the film and life itself.
It’s also pretty hilarious.
During the first episode, Gwyneth Paltrow – who stars in the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” franchises – helps the chefs create a dish called a pepper pot soup. Her character in the Marvel films is named Pepper Pots. (haha)
But when Favreau and Paltrow begin chatting about filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” she claims to have not been in that film.
“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow said confused.
Favreau insists that she was.
“No,” she said, “I was in Avengers.”
Favreau reminds her about the small scene she did at the end of the film where Pots hosts a press conference with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland standing nearby.
“That was Spider-Man?” she said surprised and begins laughing.
There’s a ton of candid moments like those that have nothing to deal with cooking but make it worth the watch. It seems like everyone is just hanging out and cooking some pretty awesome looking dishes.
Oh, and there’s also an episode where some Avengers sit around in a restaurant and eat while chatting about their love of food and some behind the scenes stories from the filming Marvel Universe movies.
Another cool episode was when the two chefs pop into writer/director Robert Rodriguez’s home in Austin to whip up some homemade pizzas.
Fans of Rodriguez know that one nearly every one of his films released on DVD and BluRay had a special ‘10-Minute Cooking School’ episode where the filmmaker would teach you to make a meal inspired by the film you just watched.
While he seemed to have stopped doing that in the past few years, it’s a nice return to form in “The Chef Show” with him teaching the chefs to make a cauliflower crust pizza that looks pretty amazing and really simple.
One of the other episodes of note is when the chefs get to make some good ol’ Texas barbecue with renowned pitmaster Aaron Franklin of Austin’s famous barbecue joint Franklin Barbecue.
With only eight, one-hour episodes, it’s well worth the binge if you’re into food or films. The two art forms blend effortlessly in “The Chef Show” and at the end of watching, you may feel like you can make Cuban dish or two, or maybe just a movie about cooking.
“The Chef Show” is currently streaming on Netflix.