Toys for Karnes County Tots backpack giveaway and new county map highlight month's activities

Contributed information
KARNES CITY – Congratulations are in order to go to the Toys for Karnes County Tots for providing a Back to School Supply Give Away.
Directors Daisy Villanueva, Charlie Malik, Shawn Flores along with Monica Quintanilla and all the others that showed up to help did an excellent job in handing out the school supplies.
With 97 families arriving throughout the day 216 children received a free backpack along with school supplies. If you would like to donate to this wonderful event or know of someone that is in need of school supplies, please contact Daisy Villanueva at 830-780-4373.
The Chamber would like to thank the Karnes County National Bank, JM Fencing & Ag Services, WOW’s Longhorn Museum, Kenedy RV Rentals, Home Away From Home Day Care, Karnes City ISD, Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, City of Karnes City, Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, O’Brien Real Estate, Panna Maria Historical Society, and Williams Business Services, for supporting the Chamber in making it possible to update a Map of Karnes County which includes Karnes City, Kenedy, Runge, & Falls City. If you need one, please stop by the Chamber Office Tuesday - Thursday 9am-4pm. This map is also digital on the Chamber’s website, to access the website you must use Google Chrome. (Home & Events Page on chamber website).
The Senior Citizen Activity Day in June was sponsored by a second year sponsor. The Chamber thanks Home Away From Home Daycare. Our senior citizens had a wonderful time, there was laughter, fellowship, and bingo while enjoying light refreshments.
The next Senior Citizen Activity Day will be held on Aug. 27 and it will be sponsored by Methodist Health Care Ministries, Karnes City Methodist Church.
The First Presbyterian Church is still sponsoring two more Free Summer Movie Nights on Wednesdays July 24, and Aug. 7. It has truly been a very hot summer; everyone take care and check in on your elderly family members. Thank you to the members that have joined and/or renewed their memberships during the month of June - Renewal – Agave Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Shelby and Gretchen Dupnik.
New members include -Mesquite Wealth Mng. Group, and Overwatch Enterprizes, LLC.
Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce 210 E. Calvert Ave, Karnes City, TX 78118 (830) 780-3112 karnescitychamber@att.net