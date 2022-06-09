Ranking the greatest inventions of all time in human history is sure to provoke a lot of discussions if not arguments.
People with knowledge of history would probably rate the invention of the wheel as more important.
Also, fire goes back about 2,000,000 years ago. The wheel was invented by the Mesopotamians in 3500 BC. The common nail was known to the Egyptians about 3400 BC.
The screw was used by the Greeks in 200 BC. The magnetic compass was invented by the Chinese between 300 and 200 BC.
Writing was invented before paper and made use of clay, stone and papyrus.
Visitors to the Swedish National Museum also ranked the printing press, invented in 1439 AD, above actual writing. Of course, the printing press needed paper.
Gunpowder was invented by the Chinese in the 800s AD.
Electricity was recognized early but the understanding of the nature of electricity actually is credited to Benjamin Franklin in the 1700s.
Swedish Museum visitors rated electricity highly, actual ahead of writing.
They put writing beneath the zipper in position number 29. Your list will depend on whether you take a historical or metaphysical viewpoint. Where would you put the vacuum cleaner?
Attesting to the antiquity of writing is the ambiguity of opinions on the value of writing.
Socrates wrote nothing at all. Socrates consulted the Egyptian god Thoth, the supposed inventor of writing.
Thoth said that writing did not help remembering, only reminding, and reading did not promote wisdom, only the appearance of wisdom.
Plato and Aristotle certainly did not share this view and wrote down their philosophy.
One of the early and undeciphered language was Mycenean Linear B, a form of Greek dated to 1450 AD. Homer wrote in Greek.
Writing was invented independently over a long period of time, in four places: Mesopotamian cuneiform (between 3400 and 3100 BC), Egyptian hieroglyphics (3259 BC), Chinese characters (1200 BC) and Mayan glyphs in Guatemala (500 BC).
At one point it was thought that all writing systems originated in the Mesopotamian area.
But the discovery of Chinese writing and Mayan glyphs showed that its distribution was wide and independent.
There are other undeciphered scripts but it is unknown what exactly they represent.
So, the Sumerian archaic (pre-cuneiform) scripts and Egyptian hieroglyphics are generally considered the earliest true writing systems. Of these, cuneiform is the earliest.
All true writing systems were preceded by symbolic or ideographic systems. The symbolic images could be drawn on or pressed into wet clay with other symbols representing numbers.
The Sumerians invented the sexagesimal system: 60, 600, 3600…which we still use for time (e.g. 60 minutes to the hour).
The first writing was not literature: they were inventory lists of commodities like baskets of grain, number of cows, sheep or goats. This could have been used for taxes for the government.
A Sumerian wrote the first poem: “Because the messenger’s mouth was heavy and he could not repeat the message, the Lord of Kulaba patted some clay and put words on it, like a tablet.
Until then, there had been no putting words on clay.” (1800 BC)
The substrate for writing as mentioned above was soft clay, which could be dried or baked.
Wood was sometime used but was not permanent enough. Then terra cotta was used for pottery and even stone.
American Indians used animal skins like deer and buffalo skins. Parchment was made from sheepskins.
But the use of papyrus as paper started with the Egyptians as far back as 3000 BC. Papyrus was made from a reed found in lower Egypt.
Egypt began to export their papyrus all over the world and it became expensive. Paper made from wood pulp was developed to replace papyrus.
The Greek alphabet was adapted from the Phoenicians around 900 BC.
It is not known what Homer initially wrote on.
How you rate writing as an invention, it is here to stay.
The demise of the printed book is exaggerated. The printing industry is flourishing. Good writers are in great demand.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”