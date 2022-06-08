God’s Word, the Bible, tells us that people who don’t believe in God are fools. They don’t really believe they are answerable to Him. Hence, they do much evil.
“The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.” (Psalms 14:1)
Rejecting God’s existence, fools reject His revelation concerning creation.
Instead, they study the things He created to determine how they came into being.
Scripture tells us that they, “… changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.” (Romans 1:25)
Even though fools learn many things about God’s creation, they still reject Him.
For example: they understand that order doesn’t spontaneously arise out of disorder.
As they walk along beaches where children build orderly sea castles, they see that disorder quickly overtakes them.
Yet, their rejection of God forces them to despise this obvious evidence against their unbelief.
“The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (Proverbs 1:7)
Because fools reject God’s revelation of Himself, they ignore His protective commands. Following their lusts in seeking pleasure, they lay themselves open to great sickness and disease.
“Fools because of their transgression, and because of their iniquities, are afflicted.
Their soul abhorreth all manner of meat; and they draw near unto the gates of death.” (Psalms 107:17-18)
In their rejection of God, fools reject what God says about their eternal destiny.
This causes them to focus on acquiring possessions in this life. The following expression becomes their motto, “…let us eat and drink; for to morrow we shall die.” (Isaiah 22:13)
An individual with a wholesome fear of God recognizes sin in himself and mourns over it.
But the fool is oblivious to the wrath of God that awaits. Thus, the fool joins together with likeminded fools in the house of mirth.
“The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.” (Ecclesiastes 7:4)
In all of this, God still urges mercy upon fools through the afflictions they bring upon themselves.
It causes some to cry out to God for deliverance from these self-inflicted troubles.
“Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he saveth them out of their distresses.
“He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions…” (Psalm 107:19-20)
This is only possible because of the sacrificial death, burial and resurrection of God the Son, Jesus, the Messiah. He died to save sinners.
Have you sought Christ’s forgiveness?