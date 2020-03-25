Contributed information
KENEDY – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Laura Gamez reported a successful Wildwood jewelry sale in February to the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary their monthly meeting on March 5.
The masquerade jewelry sale will be held Monday, March 23, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 24, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a variety of gifts and gadgets, and everything is just $5.
Graduating seniors interested in furthering their education and pursuing a career in any healthcare related field may apply for scholarships sponsored by the Auxiliary. A $400 scholarship will be awarded to one student at each of the four area High Schools: Karnes City, Runge, Falls City and Kenedy. See the school counselor for an application or more information. Applications must be submitted via the school counselor no later than April 1.
The next business meeting will be held Thursday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. in the hospital community room.