Explorers, diplomats, historians and advocates started writing the history of Texas even before the Republic of Texas.
Mary Austin Holley is credited with writing the first history of Texas in English.
She was Stephen F. Austin’s cousin and visited her brother Henry Austin in the Texas colony first in 1831.
She was a widow at that point, and she began to write about Texas and the Austin colony.
She was considering a move from Connecticut and Louisiana to Texas to be near her brother, Henry and Stephen.
In 1827, her husband Horace died of yellow ever. Holley was planning to move to Texas in 1829 and corresponding with S. Austin, collecting material for a book. Her book was published in Baltimore in 1833.
She also kept a manuscript diary of her time in Texas. Her book, History of Texas, was published in May 1836. It contained the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
She was also collecting material for a biography of S.F. Austin. She made numerous trips to Texas but died of yellow fever in Louisiana.
On a visit to Houston, she made sketches of the capitol of the Republic and other homes of prominent citizens.
Her collected documents are at the Dolph Briscoe Center at the University of Texas. Mary’s writings were not voluminous, but the second history of Texas was.
This was History of Texas from its First Settlement in 1685 to its Annexation to the United States in 1846 by Henderson King Yoakum.
He worked on his comprehensive history of Texas from 1853 until his death in 1856.
He was a close friend of Sam Houston and lived near Houston in Huntsville. He received considerable help from Houston in compiling his history.
Yoakum’s History came to 576 pages in two volumes, published in 1855. Yoakum’s History contained many images: four portrait plates, a facsimile letter from Santa Anna, an engraved view of Mission San Jose, three single-page maps and two folding maps.
His portraits include Houston, S.F. Austin, Thomas Rusk and Ellis Bean.
The single page maps show The Ground Plan of the Alamo in 1835-36, The San Jacinto Battle Ground and San Antonio and its Environs.
The first folding map is a depiction of Texas as a Mexican colony, and the second folding map was simply labeled Texas 1855. This two-volume book is still available in print (though expensive).
Yoakum was born in Tennessee in 1810 and graduated from West Point in 1832. He served in the Tennessee Senate from 1839-45. He served in the Cherokee War.
He came to Texas in 1845 and moved to Huntsville where Houston had a house. He served in the Mexican War as a private in 1846.
In 1849, he wrote the charter for Austin College and served on its board from 1849 until his death in 1856.
He also helped establish Andrew Female College in Huntsville. In 185, he completed his two volume History of Texas, published in New York.
When Yoakum County was established in 1876, it was named after Yoakum.
A third history of Texas was written by a traveler and diplomat to Texas, Williams Bollaert.
Bollaert was appointed British consul to Texas and arrived on station in Galveston in 1842.
Bollaert was to prepare a report on the Republic of Texas for the British Admiralty.
During the next two years Bollaert traveled extensively. He sailed from Galveston as far as Matagorda, back to Columbus, inland to Austin and Huntsville and San Antonio and Houston.
He was a keen observer of its politics, climate, flora and fauna. He visited Aransas and Copano Bays and sketched the bay shoreline.
Beside his formal report he kept a detailed journal. He returned to England on July 10, 1844.
Bollaert arrived in England broke and decided to settle down from his peripetia lifestyle.
He published three books in his lifetime. His original “Texas Manuscript” (379 pages) consisted of his journal and six diaries; it was published as William Bollaerts Texas.
The Republic of Texas had at least three early chroniclers whose books are still available.
