KARNES CITY – Young Progressives of Karnes City will be holding a tablescape event Aug. 2 at the Karnes City Knights of Columbus Hall.
What is a tablescape, you ask? It is a dinner event with unique theme tables provided for an enjoyable evening of good food, entertainment and community involvement.
In the past, attendees were delighted to themes ranging from a ‘night in Asia’, to ‘Mardi Gras madness’ or a tropical Margaritaville escape.
This year themes have been rumored to include a Trip Around the World, Dia de los Muertos, and a N’Awlins Crawfish Boil among others.
The event is being held to raise money for downtown Christmas decorations in Karnes City. Last year’s event led to the purchase of 13 decoratively lit displays including the 19’ tall Peace on Earth that was visible in front of city hall during last year’s Founders Day parade.
This year, Young Progressives is working to finish acquiring planned displays to festively blanket the park and downtown.
The event doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a Johnny Cash impersonator and cocktail hour, followed by a steak dinner, live auction and Dueling Piano performance until 11 p.m..
Table sponsorship is available for $1,000 for an eight-top, and individual tickets may be purchased for $125. For information or tickets, contact Amber Rouse at 361-542-0809 or Alicia Kotara at 830-623-1897.
Young Progressives is a service organization of women in the community, who aim to beautify and make Karnes City a better place in which to live.