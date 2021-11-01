When the Escondido Creek Parkway held its official grand opening in October 2020, it wasn’t to much fanfare, as the region was still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and celebrations were held mostly virtually.
A year later, the parkway finally received the celebration it deserved on Saturday, Oct. 16, with families, residents of Karnes County and beyond, and those who helped make the parkway a reality all gathered to commemorate a year since its completion.
Maintained by the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), the nature park located in Kenedy was the site of several food vendors, games, rock painting stations and more. The splash pad located at the parkway was also open to enjoy (if not for the celebration, the splash pad would already be closed for the season).
According to Gaylon Oehlke, SARA board member and Escondido Creek Parkway Oversight Committee chairman, the event was a major success and offered a chance for residence to enjoy the nature park at its finest.
“The entertainment was great and the food vendors offered delicious food to our guests,” Oehlke said. “While the weather was a little too chilly for many of the children to enjoy the splash pad, people did enjoy watching the water features shoot out their water and the big bucket fill up and make it’s big splash.
“The children did enjoy painting rocks and making horned toad kites.”
The modern parkway was originally conceived roughly a decade ago with Oehlke and others reportedly sketching out the original idea on a napkin. Just over seven years later, in December 2018, Oehlke and the others were present to witness the ground breaking of that idea. Then finally, in October 2020, Oehlke’s vision was finally realized, when it officially opened to the public.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans that year, squashing any chance at a true celebration of one of the most beautiful nature parks in South Texas.
Watching residents enjoy the parkway a year later, one truly can understand why it was such an important project to begin with.
“Before everything started and, you know, to where it’s at now, it’s really beautiful,” Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva. “There was a need for it, in the city, or in the county and I think that the way they built it definitely serves the community members in many ways with how they can use it for, you know, celebrations or county wide gatherings or even just a park available every day to go out there.
“I’m very proud of the Oehlkes. They’ve really helped us down at the river authority, organizing and putting the park together. They’ve worked lots of hours and they’ve done a great job and continue doing a great job, both of them.”
The parkway was constructed in the flood plain to purposefully alleviate drainage and help with water flow through Kenedy. It also functions as a safe thoroughfare, as it connects Joe Gully Park to sports fields and surrounding homes with a trail under Highway 181, all for hiking and enjoying the best South Texas has to offer.
“It was a big undertaking that started on a napkin,” said resident Joni Huwe, who was on hand taking photos during the celebration. “The Escondido Creek Parkway is a brain child of (Oehlke’s) that came true.
