The Karnes County Christian Thrift Center, one of the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce’s newest members, is open for its own, new, “old” business. Located at 110 N. 2nd St. in Kenedy, the center offers a place for folks to re-home items no longer wanted and for shoppers to find that perfect item for which someone else no longer has a need. Hours for thrift center donations are Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shopping and donations are Thursday and Friday, and the 2nd Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
