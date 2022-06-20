The Karnes County Chamber of Commerce congratulates staff members of the Karnes County Christian Thrift Center and presents them with a welcome plaque. From left, are: Chamber board members Dwayne Villanueva and Olga Serna; Thrift Center volunteers Carol Gaskamp, Cathie Griffin, treasurer, Sandra Aguilera, KCCTC facilitator. Not pictured are KCCTC President Rita Jordan and Chamber member Cheryl Moy. (Contributed photo)