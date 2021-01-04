The Karnes County Youth Show is right around the corner, as one of the biggest events of the year will take place starting just a few days into 2021, starting Jan. 10.
One of the major changes is that instead of the traditional four-day show and sale, the event will be spread out over a week.
“It’s all due to this COVID stuff,” said Rodney Chesser with Karnes County Youth Show, Inc. “This way we can limit the number of people on site at any one time. These will help us with social distancing and will give all the kids and their families an opportunity to attend without everybody showing up at the same time.
“It will stretch across the whole week and end with the sale on Saturday (Jan. 16). We are trying to get things spaced out so that the kids have an opportunity to show their animals and we can keep people safe. We are also under a mask requirement, so people ought to be sure and wear their masks.
“This schedule gives people more of a chance to be there and show their animals or their crafts.”
Members of Karnes County 4-H clubs, FCCLA members, FFA members and home economics class students are eligible to participate.
The event allows students to showcase their talents in raising quality livestock, preparing food and making craft items to earn recognition from judges and community members.
The 2021 KCYS schedule, which is subject to change, is:
Saturday, Jan. 9
• 9 a.m., set-up begins
• 11 a.m., commercial heifer record books due
Sunday, Jan. 10
• 1 to 3 p.m., handicrafts and adult food check in
• 4 p.m., judging of handicrafts and adult food contest
Monday, Jan. 11
• 6:30 to 8 a.m., food entry check in
• 9 a.m., food judging
• 3 to 6 p.m., homemaking division open to public
• 3 to 7 p.m., silent auction
• 6:30 p.m. until sold out, homemaking sale
• 8 p.m. Handicrafts must be picked up
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., lamb and goat weigh in
• Noon, lamb show followed by goat show
• 6 to 9 p.m., swine unloading (all swine must be unloaded during this time)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• 8 to 10 a.m., swine weigh in and sifting
• 8 to 9 a.m., broiler weigh in and sifting
• Noon, broiler show
• 2 p.m., commercial heifer interviews at Tierra Lease Office
• 6 to 9 p.m., All and only haltered cattle must be unloaded and in the barn
• 6 to 9 p.m., Cheek breeding cattle papers
Thursday, Jan. 14
• 8 to 9 a.m., commercial steer weigh in at Karnes City Auction, Inc.
• 8 to 10 a.m., commercial heifer and steer check in at KCYS
• Noon to 5 p.m., hog show• 3 p.m., judging of commercial heifers
• 6 to 7 p.m., halter steers weigh in and classify
Friday, Jan. 15
• 8 a.m., commercial steer grading, test, interviews and record book
• Noon to 2 p.m., homemaking awards, commercial steer and heifer awards
• 2 p.m., breeding cattle show
• 3 p.m., halter steer show• 6 p.m., auction set-up
Saturday, Jan. 16
• 8:30 a.m., posting of the official sales sheet
• 11:30 a.m., commercial heifer sale in KCYS Kimble Arena
• Noon, buyers reception opens
• 1:30 p.m., The Friend of Karnes County Youth Show presentation and showmanship awards presentation
• 2 p.m., KCYS champion auction
Sunday, Jan. 17
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., commercial heifer load out
• 2 p.m., clean up of show grounds, all participants must attend
Because schedule changes are possible before show times, participants should check with their advisers for updates.
All non-champion animals must be removed from the grounds immediately following the completion of that day’s show.
More information is available on the Karnes County Youth Show Facebook page.
