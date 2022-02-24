Fairy Godmother’s Closet in Kenedy is taking the initiative to help supply young ladies in need of formal dresses, at no cost to them or their families.
The nonprofit organization, located within the Horned Toad Cafe in Kenedy, is run by Shannon Ashe, wife of Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe and, according to her, the whole thing kind of fell into her lap.
“It was sort of a God thing,” Ashe said. “A friend of mine had has Cinderella’s closet in Taylor, Texas and she fell in love got married and moved to Miami, and she had 300 prom dresses that she needed to pass along.
“So she knew that my husband and I had moved here a couple of years ago and she thought that might be something we’d be interested in having in our community.”
After a moment of quick deliberation on the matter, the husband and wife duo agreed.
“We knew there was definitely a need here in this area,” Ashe said. “So we went and picked up 300 prom dresses.
“We have both long ones and short ones. My friend Melissa Sullivan, who owns the Horned Toad Cafe, she had space in the back and so she’s letting us use her back area as our place for our dresses and it’s the perfect size and we’re able to be there with a couple of dressing rooms and now we have 300 plus prom dresses back there.”
As Ashe explained, Fairy Godmother’s Closet is a Texas nonprofit organization and is in the process of becoming 501(c)3 certified. Currently, its mission is to provide prom dresses, formal dresses to any young lady in need for their special event. Ashe also relayed that the Kenedy Progressive Study Club had recently donated jewelry to the closet, which is also available to be checked out along with the dresses.
“The response has been very good,” Ashe continued. “We weren’t quite ready yet for homecoming, but they came and so we had several girls on the homecoming court with dresses.
“Now that prom season is here, we’re ready for them. We’ve already dressed a couple of them for from Goliad and we know that the proms are coming up soon. So we hope the girls will take advantage of it.”
The concept of the closet is quite straightforward. Every dress has been donated. Most of them are gently used, having been worn only once or twice previously. Some dresses still have tags on them and have never been worn.
The girls are allowed to check out the dress of their choice for a three-week window, allowing them to schedule a photo shoot or other related activities before having to return it. While the closet prefers the dresses to be returned cleaned, it is not a requirement as Ashe understands that some of the girls might not be in a position to do so and cleaning costs are covered through community donations.
“I believe that every young lady should feel beautiful on her prom night or any other special occasion,” Ashe said. “So it’s not just for prom, because there’s Sweet Sixteen parties, quinces, Valentine’s Day dances or any special event.
“I would love for every girl to be able to feel beautiful in a gorgeous dress.”
Fairy Godmother’s Closet offers services to Kenedy and surrounding communities within a 60-mile radius. The shop is open by appointment only. For information, call 254-760-1358.
