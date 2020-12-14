Falls City band heads to state contest

A command performance by the Falls City Battlin’ Beaver Band at the Area E University Interscholastic League Music Region 14 contest in Calallen has earned the group a chance to advance to state competition in San Antonio.
The FC band’s dedication — a late night arrival back home following the Dec. 4 football game followed by a 6:45 a.m. departure time Dec. 5 to travel to the competition — played a pivotal role in the group’s success this fall.
“We’ve got some tough and very talented kids, that’s for sure,” said Falls City ISD Band Director Steven Wolf. “We were able to advance two years ago and three years ago, so this will be three consecutive trips that we’ve been able to go.”
Because of COVID-19 issues as well as UIL directives statewide, just being able to get ready for band competition has required a delicate balancing act, Wolf said.
“It’s taken a lot of determination,” he said. “We couldn’t even start our marching until the second week of September because of UIL restrictions. But these seniors and juniors have been there before and they wanted to do it again. They’ve been great leaders for us.”
There are a dozen seniors who have served as the backbone of the band’s success this year.
Wolf said his wife Charlotte is director of the color guard, so she focuses on their performance and frees him to be able to focus on the musicians.
“My wife has really helped a lot, and we have also gotten tremendous support from the band boosters,” he said. “They have done a great job of feeding us and we appreciate that. They brought us breakfast tacos (the morning of the competition).”
Falls City will now face off against up to 17 other award-winning Class 2A bands across Texas, including Ganado and Charlotte, which advanced from the same region.
“It will be at the Alamodome on Monday, Dec. 14,” Wolf said. “The kids have worked hard and we’re really looking forward to it.”
