FALLS CITY – The Falls City ISD approved the proposal of a playground shade structure at its monthly board meeting Sept. 16.
“The structure will be placed on our elementary playground to provide shade for the students,” Falls City ISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek said.
The 45-by-40-feet shade structure will cover an eight-foot bar swing on the elementary playground.
The FCISD board discussed other topics at the meeting.
A maximum class size exemption wavier was filed in regards to the third grade.
“We went into the summer with 21 students in third grade and have gained two more this year,” Pawelek said.
“The maximum Texas Education Agency allows is 22, so we will apply for an exemption waiver.”
The board is also seeking information on student drug testing.
“If the board decides to move forward with implementation, the earliest it would be conducted would be the start of the following school year,” Pawelek said.
“The testing would be for students who represent the school in extracurricular activities and or park on campus.
“We will continue the discussion at the next meeting.”
Currently Falls City doesn’t field a volleyball team, but the board discussed the issue at the recent meeting.
“The board is discussing the implementation of volleyball,” Pawelek said.
“We will provide a survey to our female students, the parents of the school district and an open survey to the community to gain insight.
“The surveys will be conducted soon and the results will be presented during our October meeting.
“This information will help us determine where we go from there.”
The next school board meeting will be held Oct. 21.