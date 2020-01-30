FALLS CITY – The Falls City ISD board of trustees approved the addition of a Pre-Kindergarten program next school year after a monthly meeting Jan. 22.
“The board approved implementing a full day Pre-Kinder program beginning in the 2020-2021 school year,” FCISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek said.
“Students who reside in the district and meet the qualifications set by TEA will have
first priority.
“The program will be open to transfers who do not reside in our district and all students who do not meet TEA qualifications will be charged tuition.
“More information about our program will be coming later this spring.”
Adding a new program for FCISD students will be a valuable resource, according to Pawelek.
“All research confirms there are many benefits throughout the life of the student for all who attend a full-day program,” he said.
“Some of these benefits include an increases kindergarten readiness, improvement in emotional learning, and an increase in brain development and vocabulary.
“We are excited about this opportunity and we know it will have a major impact on the lifelong success of our students.”
Another agenda item discussed was one previously observed before by the board, adding a student drug-testing program.
“The board decided to move forward with the implementation of a student drug-testing program,” Pawelek said.
“The local drug policy will be set in the upcoming months and testing is anticipated to start in the 2020/2021 school year.”
In other matters, action regarding the field care/sprinkler system install from Nixon Services LLC was taken, according to Pawelek.
“The board approved moving forward with the football field and school site lawn maintenance agreement,” he said.
“This contracted service will be implemented immediately and will run through the remainder of our fiscal year.
“The board also approved the proposal to install an additional sprinkler system around the new school and to zero scape some areas to reduce maintenance effort.”
Conversely, the May school board election was ordered, according to Pawelek.
“Candidates must file to be placed on ballot between Jan. 15 through Feb. 14,” he said.
“Nobody has signed up to run for the available seats as of now.”
Lastly, the board recognized the Falls City varsity cheerleaders after winning a bronze medal at the University Interscholastic League Spirit Championships Jan. 15 at Fort Worth.
“This was the second time FCISD has competed in the event and this is the first time we have reached the finals and placed,” Pawelek said.
“We are extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment.”
The next scheduled board meeting is set for Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.