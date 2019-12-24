FALLS CITY – The Falls City ISD board of trustees approved the proposal from CPA Cameron Gully to conduct the 2020-2022 audit after its monthly meeting Dec. 11, according to Falls City ISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek.
In an engagement letter to the ISD, Gully states the audit objective is: Procedures will include tests of documentary evidence supporting the transactions recorded in the accounts, tests of the physical existence of inventories and other tangible assets, and direct confirmation of receivables and certain other assets and liabilities by correspondence with selected customers, creditors, and financial institutions.
An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements; therefore, my audit will involve judgment about the number of transactions to be examined and the areas to be tested.
In other matters, the 2019-2020 Falls City Luther Thomas Elementary Student Council and sponsors were recognized for the food drive conducted last week.
The students provided 2,754 meals for a total of 3,525 pounds during the drive.
Another agenda item approved was board operating procedures for public comment and testimony during board meetings.
The board operating procedures are stated as - individuals who wish to provide public comment or testimony to the board at the designated time during a board meeting must sign up in advance of the board meeting by email, phone, or in-person at Falls City ISD.
Sign up will open when the agenda is posted and will close the date of the meeting at 4 p.m.
When an individual signs up, the individual must indicate whether the comment pertains to an item on the board agenda and, if so, which item or items.
An individual who will be accompanied by a translator must notify the district at the time of sign up.
In other matters, the board approved the resolution to cast all Karnes County Appraisal District Board of Directors votes for Benny Lyssy.
Lastly, the agenda item regarding a sprinkler system installation and/or grounds maintenance proposal from Nixon Services LLC was tabled and will be discussed at the regular January meeting, according to Pawelek.